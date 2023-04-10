'Tiny Beautiful Things' goes from page to screen
Kathryn Hahn plays an advice columnist struggling with her own life in the series based on the beloved Cheryl Strayed book. David Daniel has a look.
01:53 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
'Tiny Beautiful Things' goes from page to screen
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Maryland Gov. Hogan's ex-chief of staff dies after confrontation with FBI agent
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
What companies might lose by forcing workers back to the office
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Lucky fire-breathing dragon': UConn's head coach admits to wearing this during games
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Plastic water bottles are not just bad for environment - how they impact your health
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear NYC mayor's message for Marjorie Taylor Greene ahead of Trump arraignment
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Finland officially joins NATO
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP lawmaker hands out 'indict this!' ham sandwiches on Capitol Hill
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Juror from trial involving Gwyneth Paltrow speaks to CNN
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Senator speaks out about his struggle with depression
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen to Trump's defiant message after being indicted
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Disney quietly takes power from Florida governor's board
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Sanders grill ex-Starbucks CEO on union-busting tactics
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Shark Tank' star reacts to Senate hearing on bank failures
05:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tech expert weighs in on viral AI-generated photo of the Pope
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN