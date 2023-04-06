See Hugh Jackman's warning after health scare in new video
Hugh Jackman has revealed he is undergoing skin cancer tests following a medical check up, and urged his fans to protect themselves in the sun. Dr. Sanjay Gupta joins CNN This Morning to weigh in.
04:02 - Source: CNN
Media 16 videos
See Hugh Jackman's warning after health scare in new video
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is what journalist was working on before getting arrested in Russia
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
'He could easily destroy us': See Tucker Carlson's private text about Trump
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jon Stewart responds to Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from the attorney for a former Fox News producer who is suing the network
04:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Oscar winner pulls hilarious prank on Paul Rudd during radio show
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
A Super Bowl ad left viewers yelling for their remotes. Here's why
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Just trying to do my job': Reporter arrested at governor's news conference
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Joe Rogan says Ilhan Omar shouldn't have apologized for statement that drew criticism
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
DirectTV's move to drop right-wing channel has Conservatives crying foul
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See the 'big money marketing' of Jesus that's set to air during the Super Bowl
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fox News reporter makes emotional return to air after recovering from Ukraine attack
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Late night hosts mock James Cameron, Tom Cruise after Oscar nominees revealed
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2-year ban
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Late night hosts caught making the same joke over latest White House drama
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Raunchy prank disrupts BBC broadcast
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN