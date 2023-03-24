Lawyer asks Gwyneth Paltrow about Taylor Swift friendship
Attorney Kristin VanOrman from Terry Sanderson's team asked if the $1 that Gwyneth Paltrow is seeking in damages was inspired by a 2017 case involving singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.
02:38 - Source: CourtTV
Trending Now 16 videos
Lawyer asks Gwyneth Paltrow about Taylor Swift friendship
02:38
Now playing- Source: CourtTV
See tourist freefall after bungee jump cord snaps in Thailand
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Katy Perry accused of 'mom shaming' by 'American Idol' contestant
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I want all you guys to scream': 911 dispatcher helps 5 kids stuck in storm drain
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cow tries to fake its way out of early wake-up call. See the moment
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
A massive whale was spotted off the coast of Spain. Why it's incredibly rare
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We all gasped:' Officer survives after being flipped into air by vehicle during chase
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
SCOTUS justice draws laughs during hearing on Jack Daniel's trademark infringement
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
See pair of boxer dogs go crazy over inflatable T. rex in their backyard
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Mr. Pickles,' zoo's 90-year-old tortoise, stuns handlers with an adorable surprise
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how Taylor Swift surprised one super fan
01:42
Now playing- Source: KNXV
NBA legend roasts Adam Sandler's basketball skills
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Ted Lasso' star takes question from 'familiar face' at White House press briefing
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bruce Willis' wife shares moving message on husband's 68th birthday
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Question stumps conservative commentator, goes viral
04:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: Millions of dead fish cover Australian river
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN