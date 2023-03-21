Listen to attorneys' differing accounts from Gwyneth Paltrow's ski accident
Terry Sanderson has accused Gwyneth Paltrow of crashing into him and causing him serious injuries while they were both skiing on a Utah mountain in February 2016. Sanderson had initially sued Paltrow for $3.1 million dollars, but later amended his complaint and is now seeking in excess of $300,000 in damages, according to court documents. Paltrow is seeking $1 in damages, plus attorneys fees.
03:12 - Source: CourtTV
Latest Videos 17 videos
Listen to attorneys' differing accounts from Gwyneth Paltrow's ski accident
03:12
Now playing- Source: CourtTV
Conway highlights key point in one of Trump's legal cases
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I f***ing killed a man today': Hear phone call between Russian soldier and wife
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hospital video shows deputies kneeling on Irvo Otieno moments before his death
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet Manhattan's DA who may become first prosecutor to indict a former US president
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kim Jong Un reveals nuclear counterattack drills against US and South Korea
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Chinese citizens think of Putin's war in Ukraine
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
What role would Secret Service play in possible Trump arrest? Ex-agent explains
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin reportedly heckled during visit to key Ukrainian city
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
World leader calls on G20 countries to 'put their money where their climate change mouth is'
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Will UBS move stave off panic? Economy reporter weighs in
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Chinese citizens are reacting to Xi's upcoming visit with Putin
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-prosecutor breaks down Trump's worst case scenarios
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman reveals Trump is 'very anxious' ahead of possible indictment. Hear why
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump lawyer explains why Trump thinks arrest is coming soon
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expert says seaweed bloom will continue to grow
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump says he expects to be arrested
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN