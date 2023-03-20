Demi Moore shares rare video of Bruce Willis at birthday celebration
Actress Demi Moore shares a video of her family singing her ex-husband Bruce Willis happy birthday as the actor celebrates his 68th birthday. Earlier this year, Willis' family revealed that the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.
00:50 - Source: CNN
