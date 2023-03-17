Hear how Brian Cox's fan-favorite catch phrase came to be
"Succession" star Brian Cox joins CNN's Chris Wallace to discuss his character, Logan Roy, the show's upcoming final season and how his catchphrase became a fan favorite. Watch Chris Wallace's interview with Brian Cox Sunday, March 19, at 7pm ET on CNN or on HBO Max.
01:53 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Hear how Brian Cox's fan-favorite catch phrase came to be
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman on how Trump team is preparing for potential indictment
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Irvo Otieno's family reacts to seeing tape of fatal incident: He was treated worse than a dog
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
See pilot's runway view and how he navigates close calls
05:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elon Musk tweeted about a Jan. 6 video. Here's the truth
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Buttigieg mocked by Pence for 'maternity leave'. This was his husband's response
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Senator opens up about her battle with depression
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Doctor explains 'alarming' new CDC report
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
See drones used by Russian military China is selling on Alibaba
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from Oregon citizens working for their counties to be absorbed into Idaho
04:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
A blob twice the width of the US is heading towards Florida's coast
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
'There goes my neighbor's house': See stunning moment during TV interview
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
See lawmaker's viral breakdown of SVB collapse
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Graham pushes back on DeSantis' Ukraine comments: This is a chance to stop Putin
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian sniper on killing Russians: 'Can't think...you just act'
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
See impact of missile striking residential area in Ukraine
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden announces new executive action on guns
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN