(L-R top row) Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award, Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award, James Hong, Jonathan Wang, winner of the Best Picture award, Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award, Stephanie Hsu and (bottom row) Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, winners of the Best Director and Best Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once", pose in the press room at the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Mom, I just won an Oscar!' 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' dominates the Academy Awards
"Everything Everywhere All At Once" won seven Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards. The winners, including actors and directors, spoke emotionally about what their wins mean to them.
01:51 - Source: CNN
