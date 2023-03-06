John Williams screengrab March 5 2023
Composer reveals how he came up with the 'Star Wars' theme
Legendary film composer John Williams talks to CNN's Chris Wallace about how he conceived the theme for 'Star Wars'.
01:53 - Source: CNN
