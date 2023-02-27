bryan cranston chris wallace
Bryan Cranston reveals secret behind iconic 'Seinfeld' scene
Actor Bryan Cranston tells CNN's Chris Wallace about what inspired a well-known moment involving his character on the hit show "Seinfeld."
01:41 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
bryan cranston chris wallace
Bryan Cranston reveals secret behind iconic 'Seinfeld' scene
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL Cold Open Trump East Palestine
'SNL' targets Trump's visit to East Palestine
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PLAYA VISTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Angel City Football Club President Julie Uhrman and first overall draft pick Alyssa Thompson pose with a jersey during the Angel City Football Club 2023 NWSL Draft Party at Nike LA on January 12, 2023 in Playa Vista, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
Alyssa Thompson: US Soccer's boundary-breaking teenage phenom
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
brad paisley
Hear Brad Paisley's surprise collaborator on his new song honoring Ukraine
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pink christina aguilera split
'She was upset': Pink addresses rumored feud with Christina Aguilera
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tiktok doctor grill brush diagnosis
Doctor makes shocking discovery after 4-year-old had excruciating ear pain at a BBQ
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
club shay shay chad ochocinco 2
Former NFL star says he flies on Spirit Airlines to save money
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 Jonathan Majors Colbert
See why Marvel actor Jonathan Majors brought his own cup to 'The Late Show'
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Last Of Us Error 2
Eagle-eyed fans of hit show spot error
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Adrian Hugh Marcus Harris II broaddus btc
Homeless man turns down bus ticket, builds unlikely friendship with police
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mercedes video conference
Mercedes wants you to take Zoom calls from your car seat
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
01 Macklemore Sloane orig
Rapper asks his daughter to direct music video. See her adorable reaction
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bernie Sanders TikTok Cameo 1
See what happens when Bernie Sanders encounters an influencer
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bride and Groom elevator rescue
Groom describes being trapped in elevator with bride on wedding day
00:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AGT aerialist stuns judges
18-year-old stuns Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent'
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Big Red Boot Split
'It's a goofy shoe ... 10 out of 10': Influencer on latest fashion craze
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN