Why Bryan Cranston says 'MAGA' could be viewed as racist
Actor Bryan Cranston argues that former President Donald Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" could be viewed as racist. Watch Chris Wallace's interview with Cranston Sunday February 26 at 7pm ET on CNN or on HBO Max.
00:54 - Source: CNN
