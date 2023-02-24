Pink addresses rumored feud with Christina Aguilera
Pop star Pink joins CNN's Chris Wallace to talk about a rumored feud between her and Christina Aguilera after they first worked together on 2001's "Lady Marmalade."
01:27 - Source: CNN
