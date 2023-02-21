Director describes transforming beloved children's book character into horror version
Winnie the Pooh is taking on a new, sinister path for a horror movie adaptation. CNN's Alisyn Camerota speaks with the film's director Ryse Frake-Waterfield and executive producer Scott Jeffrey.
01:57 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Director describes transforming beloved children's book character into horror version
YouTuber creates a jumbo-sized keyboard, taller than a human
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
From 5 to 65, guests will 'lose their minds' over new attraction
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Brave or lucky? See the moment a dog took on a hammerhead shark
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
See puppy's close call after leaping from moving car
Watch Dick Van Dyke stun judges during 'The Masked Singer'
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See why hockey fans went crazy for this 4-year-old
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Ryan Seacrest get emotional while announcing departure from 'Live'
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Never-before-seen footage of the Titanic shipwreck released
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Would you try this Peeps-flavored Pepsi? See how these taste tests went
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See how this owl is helping the NYC rat problem
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
A Super Bowl ad left viewers yelling for their remotes. Here's why
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes reacts to Jalen Hurts' performance last night
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dog runs away, makes 10-mile journey to surprise destination
01:43
Now playing- Source: KVIA