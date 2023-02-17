'Could be a curse': Doctor breaks down challenges people face with FTD
The family of Bruce Willis has announced that the actor is suffering from a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD for short. Dr. Jonathan Reiner joins CNN Tonight and discusses the condition.
02:51 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
'Could be a curse': Doctor breaks down challenges people face with FTD
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Dick Van Dyke stun judges during 'The Masked Singer'
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See why hockey fans went crazy for this 4-year-old
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Ryan Seacrest get emotional while announcing departure from 'Live'
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Never-before-seen footage of the Titanic shipwreck released
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Would you try this Peeps-flavored Pepsi? See how these taste tests went
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See how this owl is helping the NYC rat problem
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
See puppy's close call after leaping from moving car
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
A Super Bowl ad left viewers yelling for their remotes. Here's why
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes reacts to Jalen Hurts' performance last night
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dog runs away, makes 10-mile journey to surprise destination
01:43
Now playing- Source: KVIA
Pamela Anderson's son, Brandon Thomas Lee, reflects on their Netfix documentary's enormous success
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why Penn Badgley wants to stop doing sex scenes
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch the 2023 Super Bowl ads
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN Business