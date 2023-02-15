Raquel Welch is shown as she starred in One Million Years, B.C., which was produced by Hammer Films for a Twentieth Century Fox release.
Raquel Welch speaks out on being a sex symbol (2001)
In an August 2001 interview with CNN, Raquel Welch says she doesn't see herself as a sex symbol but conceded it helped her break into Hollywood films.
01:17 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Raquel Welch is shown as she starred in One Million Years, B.C., which was produced by Hammer Films for a Twentieth Century Fox release.
Raquel Welch speaks out on being a sex symbol (2001)
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Central Park Escaped Owl 2
Escaped zoo owl learns to hunt in Central Park
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 2 15 23
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pup out Car Window 2
See puppy's close call after leaping from moving car
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Patrick Mahomes Jalen Hurts split
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes reacts to Jalen Hurts' performance last night
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bailey rescue dog kvia affil
Dog runs away, makes 10-mile journey to surprise destination
01:43
Now playing
- Source: KVIA
Brandon Thomas Lee interview
Pamela Anderson's son, Brandon Thomas Lee, reflects on their Netfix documentary's enormous success
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Penn Badgley sex scenes interview orig thumb
Hear why Penn Badgley wants to stop doing sex scenes
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Super Bowl Downy
Watch the 2023 Super Bowl ads
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
ramsay judges sour cream
Watch how many times Gordon Ramsay spits out food while judging Super Bowl snacks
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Toddler Cake Pan
Cake pan gets the best of this 2-year-old chef
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab japanese gibbon
See the female gibbon that has mysteriously given birth in isolation
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dog living with coyotes 01
Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
02:48
Now playing
- Source: KVVU
Tom Brady Underwear Selfie
Tom Brady's underwear selfie gets the internet talking
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
daught saves family restaurant with tiktok
See how daughter's 7-second video saved her family's restaurant
02:11
Now playing
- Source: KGO