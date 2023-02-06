This movie scene got Terry Bradshaw called out by his preacher
NFL hall of famer Terry Bradshaw tells CNN's Chris Wallace about the fallout at his chruch from a scene in the movie "Failure to Launch" where Bradshaw appears in the nude.
02:34 - Source: CNN
