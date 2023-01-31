Entertainment journalist questions surprise Oscar nomination for 'a movie that no one saw'
When the Oscar nominations were announced, one of the most surprising nominees was Andrea Riseborough for her performance in the indie film "To Leslie." Without specifically mentioning Riseborough or the film, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it is investigating this year's campaign procedures to ensure no rules were broken. Entertainment journalist Segun Oduolowu joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss.
03:48 - Source: CNN
