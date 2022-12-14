LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Stephen Boss attends Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
See some of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' best dance moves on the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the DJ for the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who got his big break on "So You Think You Can Dance," is being remembered for the inspirational legacy left behind. He died at the age of 40.
00:51 - Source: CNN
