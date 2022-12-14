Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died, his wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker Boss, confirmed in a statement to CNN. He was 40.
