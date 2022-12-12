'The White Lotus' star reveals how hard it was for cast to keep secret
"The White Lotus" actor Will Sharpe joins "CNN This Morning" to talk about the season finale and what he admires about show director Mike White.
03:16 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
'The White Lotus' star reveals how hard it was for cast to keep secret
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dave Chappelle brought out Elon Musk at a show. See how the audience reacted
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch the top TikTok videos of 2022
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See moment Patti LaBelle was rushed off stage
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
See moment 3-year-old realizes her family are in her dance recital audience
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch brown bear walk free after 20 years of being caged in a restaurant
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It's been a wild ride:' Trevor Noah bids farewell to 'The Daily Show'
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
TikTok videos of 13 strangers going on a road trip went viral. See their story
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wardrobe malfunction interrupts surprise Mariah Carey performance
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dionne Warwick shares what she told Snoop Dogg about his music
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Shaquille O'Neal pushed into Christmas tree during on-air race
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch golden retriever trigger a fire alarm at her doggie daycare
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch guest conductor dance his way to internet fame
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Oxford Dictionary's 2022 word of the year is ...
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN