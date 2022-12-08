Dionne Warwick shares what she told Snoop Dogg about his music
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick tells Chris Wallace what happened when she hosted Snoop Dogg and other Death Row Records figures to discuss the content of their music. Watch "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace" Sunday at 7 pm ET on CNN.
01:38 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Dionne Warwick shares what she told Snoop Dogg about his music
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch guest conductor dance his way to internet fame
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Oxford Dictionary's 2022 word of the year is ...
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Neil Diamond surprises theatergoers with performance of 'Sweet Caroline'
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I was taking 55 Vicodin a day': Matthew Perry explains why he can't re-watch 'Friends'
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Robin Meade's final sign-off during HLN's final live broadcast
02:38
Now playing- Source: HLN
'I was in complete shock': Illinois eighth grader makes wild game-winning basketball shot
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch the moment teen lifts truck off of dad
01:55
Now playing- Source: KCRA
Bear goes 'bonkers' for cocaine in new dark comedy
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
What color is 2023?
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen will start signing US bills. She promises to make her signature legible
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'Felt like I was going to die': Jennifer Lopez on 'the biggest heartbreak' of her life
02:27
Now playing- Source: HLN
Tourists capture BASE jumper slamming into cliff on video
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Drake gifts DJ Khaled four 'amazing' toilet bowls
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchors try to recreate iconic 'Dirty Dancing' move
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why man jumped into ocean before she could say 'I do'
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN