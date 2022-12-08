TOPSHOT - Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on the opening night of her new world tour "Courage" at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, on September 18, 2019. (Photo by Alice Chiche / AFP) (Photo by ALICE CHICHE/AFP via Getty Images)
Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder
Newsroom
Celine Dion reveals she has been diagnosed with a rare condition known as stiff-person syndrome, which has caused spasms that are hindering her to ability to walk and sing, according to a post published from her verified Instagram account. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen reports.
02:35 - Source: CNN
