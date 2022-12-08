Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder
Celine Dion reveals she has been diagnosed with a rare condition known as stiff-person syndrome, which has caused spasms that are hindering her to ability to walk and sing, according to a post published from her verified Instagram account. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen reports.
02:35 - Source: CNN
