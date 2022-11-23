Rapper says he turned down $9M deal to avoid Covid-19 vaccine
Rapper and actor Ice Cube says he turned down a $9 million pay check to avoid getting a Covid-19 vaccine. Getting vaccinated is considered by scientists to be the best way to protect against hospitalization and death from Covid-19.
00:51 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Rapper says he turned down $9M deal to avoid Covid-19 vaccine
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Idaho citizens look to police for answers as no suspect has been found
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Loved ones of the Club Q shooting victims are keeping their memory alive
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Supreme Court allows House committee to get Trump's tax returns
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Videos show what it's like on the ground in Indonesia after deadly quake
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from US journalist who was detained for wearing a rainbow shirt in Qatar
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive: Video shows Ukrainian forces infiltrating Russian command center
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
2021 video appears to show Colorado club shooting suspect ranting about police
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
New details in investigation into Idaho stabbings
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Herschel Walker releases new ad targeting transgender athletes
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Artemis I brush past the moon
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Colorado Springs mayor says 'heroic' individuals subdued shooter with his gun
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bartender describes seeing gunman enter Colorado nightclub
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Storm continues to lash western New York with up to 6 feet of snow
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
What former CIA director noticed about Trump's response to DOJ investigation
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It scares me': Man calls police on 9-year-old Black girl while she sprayed lanternflies
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Kinzinger's prediction about McCarthy if he's elected House Speaker
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN