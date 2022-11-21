Lupita Nyong'o documents intense swim workouts in preparation for 'Black Panther' role
Lupita Nyong'o shared videos on TikTok of the intense workouts she did to prepare for her underwater scenes in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." HLN's Kristina Fitzpatrick has the story.
00:36 - Source: HLN
Trending Now 17 videos
Lupita Nyong'o documents intense swim workouts in preparation for 'Black Panther' role
00:36
Now playing- Source: HLN
These scientists lost it after discovering a bird that hasn't been documented since 1882
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
'F y'all': Billy Porter's message with this Met Gala look
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
See moment Chris Hemsworth learns of a shocking health secret in his DNA on new show
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment a British comedian shreds £10,000 over David Beckham deal with Qatar
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why 'Pulp Fiction' director says he's quitting after his next film
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
He's picked the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree for three decades. Here's his advice for choosing yours
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chimpanzee cheer: Video of reunion between endangered mother and baby goes viral
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter dives with sharks with no cage
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Slime was a top search term. Now it's an immersive experience
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
This activist built a solar plane. See his plan to fight climate crisis
04:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pilot hangs out of cockpit window to retrieve passenger's phone
00:32
Now playing- Source: HLN
Taylor Swift fans are upset over Ticketmaster debacle. Lawmakers are taking notice
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jimmy Fallon addresses Twitter hashstag rumor with song
01:36
Now playing- Source: HLN
Airbnb CEO releases pictures of bedroom in his home for rent
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pop star loans gown to fan. See her reaction
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Full House' star called bigot by 'One Tree Hill' star
00:59
Now playing- Source: HLN