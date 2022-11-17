Jimmy Fallon addresses Twitter hashtag rumor with song
Jimmy Fallon reacted to the #RIPJimmyFallon hashtag that was trending on Twitter by breaking into a song and shouting "I'm alive" on "The Tonight Show."
01:36 - Source: HLN
Trending Now 15 videos
Jimmy Fallon addresses Twitter hashtag rumor with song
01:36
Now playing- Source: HLN
Taylor Swift fans are upset over Ticketmaster debacle. Lawmakers are taking notice
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jealous cat makes her feelings known about family's newborn
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Christina Applegate went barefoot during Walk of Fame ceremony
00:52
Now playing- Source: hln
'Full House' star called bigot by 'One Tree Hill' star
00:59
Now playing- Source: HLN
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Artemis I rocket launch
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Mercury found in some beauty products can enter the bloodstream, the brain and breastmilk
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
NYT reporter shocked by FTX founder's tone in interview
03:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
'You want to break the camera?': TV crew threatened by Qatar security staff
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'Most cringiest thing': See Daniel Craig dance in vodka ad
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bella Hadid, Cara Delevigne and Emily Ratajkowski shoot for prestigious calendar
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Oh that's new': Emily Blunt comments on fellow guest's photo shoot
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
New marine life uncovered at bottom of sea floor
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
See baby elephant interrupt reporter
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN