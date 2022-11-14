Jay Leno appears on "The Tonight Show" on July 7, 2004 at the NBC Studios in Burbank, California.
CNN reporter describes how Jay Leno was injured in gasoline fire
Former late night host Jay Leno issued a statement to Variety magazine saying he is recovering from serious burns he received when a car he was working on burst into flames.
01:41 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Jay Leno appears on "The Tonight Show" on July 7, 2004 at the NBC Studios in Burbank, California.
CNN reporter describes how Jay Leno was injured in gasoline fire
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frank luntz cnntm 1114
Frank Luntz predicted a GOP Senate win. He explains what went wrong
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john king wolf blitzer nevada 11112022
Biden describes what he discussed with Xi Jinping in G20 meeting
03:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
berman magic wall vpx screengrab
Dems have a narrow path to keep control of the House
03:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
schumer cnntm
Schumer explains three reasons Dems avoided 'red wave'
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
presser vpx
Police chief learns shooting suspect is in custody on live TV. See his reaction
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
katie hobbs kari lake split sotu 10 16 2022
Kari Lake's path to victory continues to narrow despite gains
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
enten vpx
Enten reveals what's 'shocking' about House race so far
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pence trump SPLIT
Hear what Pence said about what Trump tweeted during January 6
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dallas plane crash
Video shows moments before planes crash during airshow
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GRINER/PUSSY RIOT THUMB
Ex-inmate explains what Brittney Griner should expect in Russian Penal colony
03:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dave Chappelle 2
Dave Chappelle talks Kanye in 'SNL' monologue
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
'Japanese Breakfast' singer explains meaning behind name of the band
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dana bash nancy pelosi split sotu 11 13 2022
Bash asks Pelosi if McCarthy has what it takes to be House Speaker. See her response
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kherson ukraine liberated robertson intldsk_00001009.png
'This is what liberation looks like': Ukraine takes back Kherson
03:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Turkish police and explosives experts at Istiklal street following an exclusion rock the street on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Video shows moment of deadly explosion
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dolly parton jeff bezos split
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tell CNN why they chose Dolly Parton for $100 million award
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN