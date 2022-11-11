'To Kill A Mockingbird' takes Broadway show on U.S. tour
Aaron Sorkin and the stars of his 'remix' of Harper Lee's iconic novel talk with David Daniel about the national tour of the Broadway show, playing dozens of cities through next summer.
01:27 - Source: CNN
