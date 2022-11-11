Henry Winkler was offered the lead role in 'Grease.' Hear why he turned it down
Actor Henry Winkler tells CNN's Chris Wallace about his career struggles and why he turned down the lead role in the iconic film "Grease."
01:06 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Henry Winkler was offered the lead role in 'Grease.' Hear why he turned it down
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why people can't get enough of 'chicken man'
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Late show hosts tease Trump's new nickname for DeSantis and Biden's campaigning
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
This Marvel heartthrob is this year's 'Sexiest Man Alive'
01:00
Now playing- Source: HLN
'90s teen heartthrob revealed on 'The Masked Singer'
02:06
Now playing- Source: HLN
'SNL' host Amy Schumer mocks Ye
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows glowing object fall from the sky
01:55
Now playing- Source: KCRA
See criminal parrot interrupt a TV report about rising robberies
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
These battery-powered shoes make you walk 2.5 times faster
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Selena Gomez's documentary shows the star during vulnerable moments in her mental wellness battle
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
One-eared dog channels Van Gogh with abstract paintings
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Jimmy Kimmel's annual Halloween prank that makes kids cry
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Can you hear the difference? Adele reveals how to pronounce her name correctly
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Robert Downey Jr.'s kids shave his head for upcoming role
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jennifer Coolidge discusses iconic '90s role
05:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
UK town burns giant effigy of Liz Truss on Bonfire Night
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN