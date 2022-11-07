andy taylor duran duran cancer prostata vo cafe_00000000.png
Duran Duran guitarist announces stage 4 cancer battle
Andy Taylor, guitarist with British New Romantic group Duran Duran during the height of their fame, is battling stage four prostate cancer the group announced during their induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. HLN's Melissa Knowles has the details.
00:55 - Source: CNN
