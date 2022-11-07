Duran Duran guitarist announces stage 4 cancer battle
Andy Taylor, guitarist with British New Romantic group Duran Duran during the height of their fame, is battling stage four prostate cancer the group announced during their induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. HLN's Melissa Knowles has the details.
00:55 - Source: CNN
