jerry lee lewis piano file
Rock 'n' roll singer Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the piano-pounding, foot-stomping singer who electrified early rock 'n' roll with hits like "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" has died, according to his representative. He was 87. Stephanie Elam has more.
02:33 - Source: CNN
People We've Lost 15 videos
