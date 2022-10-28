How Elizabeth Banks approached emotional scene in new film 'Call Jane'
Actress Elizabeth Banks tells Jake Tapper about how she approached filming a challenging and emotional scene in her new film "Call Jane" about an underground network of women who helped connect women with abortion providers in the pre-Roe era.
01:28 - Source: CNN
