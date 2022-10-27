US rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City.
Kanye West's Hitler 'obsession' helped create hostile work environment, source says
Newsroom
Several people who were once close to Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, told CNN that he has long been fascinated by Adolf Hitler and once wanted to name an album after the Nazi dictator. CNN's Chloe Melas has more.
03:25 - Source: CNN
