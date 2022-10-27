Kanye West's Hitler 'obsession' helped create hostile work environment, source says
Several people who were once close to Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, told CNN that he has long been fascinated by Adolf Hitler and once wanted to name an album after the Nazi dictator. CNN's Chloe Melas has more.
03:25 - Source: CNN
