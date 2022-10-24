Trending Now 16 videos
Cameron Crowe on adapting his iconic film to Broadway
06:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
8-year-old hopes to break record in climb up summit in Yosemite
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Family buys $1.3 million home and then starts getting creepy letters
05:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Boris Johnson had Covid parties that were longer than that.' Trevor Noah reacts to Liz Truss resigning
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
This reporter decided to stop listening to Kanye West. Here is why
04:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet 'Corporal Oliveira,' the police dog turned internet sensation
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cute robot competes with a human waiter at a New York restaurant
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why a latte made actress Tilda Swinton swoon
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
George Clooney reveals why he was 'the worst' Batman ever
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tennessee football fans tear down goalpost, throw it into river
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear how fishermen are being impacted by the cancellation of snow crab season in Alaska
01:49
Now playing- Source: KTUU
Megan Thee Stallion jokes about her many aliases on 'SNL'
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Severe drought reveals incredible 19th century discovery at bottom of Mississippi river
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why George Clooney never thought Trump would be president
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I'm your chef not your doctor': Celebrity chef fires back at critics
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear son's colorful reaction after a whale interrupted fishing trip with his father
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN