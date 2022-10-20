kanye west no apology vpx
This reporter decided to stop listening to Kanye West. Here is why
CNN's Kate Bolduan talks to LA Times reporter LZ Granderson about his column asking readers to reflect on consuming Kanye West's art and music after West's refusal to apologize for antisemitic and anti-Black comments.
04:42 - Source: CNN
