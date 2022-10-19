lin manuel miranda with dad vpx
Lin-Manuel Miranda responds to 'Little Mermaid' backlash
Award-winning composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about writing the music for "The Little Mermaid" live-action movie and responds to backlash to the casting of "Ariel".
01:30 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
lin manuel miranda with dad vpx
Lin-Manuel Miranda responds to 'Little Mermaid' backlash
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alaska snow crab
Hear how fishermen are being impacted by the cancellation of snow crab season in Alaska
01:49
Now playing
- Source: KTUU
snl megan thee stallion orig_00002528.png
Megan Thee Stallion jokes about her many aliases on 'SNL'
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mississippi River shipwreck jc
Severe drought reveals incredible 19th century discovery at bottom of Mississippi river
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
george clooney politics trump biden wtcw sot vpx_00010507.png
Why George Clooney never thought Trump would be president
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
guy fieri wallace vpx
'I'm your chef not your doctor': Celebrity chef fires back at critics
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Whale hits boat orig
Hear son's colorful reaction after a whale interrupted fishing trip with his father
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kanye West Fox News
Kanye West on shirt decision: 'Idea of me wearing it was funny'
02:45
Now playing
- Source: HLN
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - OCTOBER 03: Dwayne Johnson holds a fan's baby during the black carpet for the 'Black Adam Fan Event' at Museo Anahuacalli on October 03, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
'The Rock' thought a fan handed him a toy doll. It was a baby. See the moment
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Madonna TikTok orig
'If I miss, I'm Gay!': Madonna's TikTok has the internet talking
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dog Freezes Over Halloween Cats 3
'I think your dog is broken': Labrador's reaction goes viral
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
twitchcon injuries foam pit lenovo
Video: Shallow foam pit injures at least three at Twitchcon gaming convention
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bedazzled crystal truck
44-year-old truck gets jaw-dropping makeover
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Giant Cheeto Sculpture 1
Giant roadside Cheeto attracts a crowd
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KTUU mammoth bone
Couple makes mammoth discovery on hike
02:35
Now playing
- Source: KTUU
louisiana shark attack survivor abc gma
Boater details shark encounter before being rescued
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN