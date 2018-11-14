Amanpour 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Paul Simon: At times, I'm just a conduit for the music
21:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's inevitable' that life will be found beyond earth, says top NASA official
13:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I felt that there was a potential existential threat coming from Russia': Former Finnish Prime Minister on his return to politics
12:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Clean industrial revolution kicks into high gear to fight climate change
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Gore rips MAGA Republicans for playing 'petty' politics over Ukraine aid
06:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Gore: 'We've got to stop using the sky as an open sewer'
06:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
U.S. sanctions on Israeli settlers 'send a very strong signal,' says Middle East analyst
12:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Everyone is going to get much, much, much smarter,' says AI pioneer
14:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Our film is not afraid': Jeffrey Wright on pointed satire in 'American Fiction'
18:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The whole Republican Party has become a joke, says former GOP Congressman
11:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
UK recognizing Palestinian statehood would be 'enormous shift,' says foreign affairs committee chair
16:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Hamas will not be destroyed' unless we have a two state solution, warns fmr. Shin Bet chief
15:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Filmmaker Rob Reiner: America is at the crossroads of democracy and autocracy
16:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't think there's a chance at all that we will take this war to Iran proper,' says former U.S. ambassador to Israel
12:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former South Korean foreign minister: No one wants to see another flashpoint get out of hand
09:57
Now playing- Source: CNN