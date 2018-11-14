paul simon amanpour 1
Paul Simon: At times, I'm just a conduit for the music
Amanpour
The legendary singer-songwriter tells Christiane Amanpour that at the best of times, he shapes a song, "but you're absolutely surprised at what's happening, and you don't know why."
