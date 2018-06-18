Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

New Ministry album takes on Trump's America_00000125
New Ministry album takes on Trump's America_00000125

    JUST WATCHED

    New Ministry album takes on Trump's America

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

New Ministry album takes on Trump's America

Industrial metal legend Al Jourgensen and his group Ministry have recorded a raucous new album which takes on Trump's America. Rick Damigella reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

New Ministry album takes on Trump's America

Industrial metal legend Al Jourgensen and his group Ministry have recorded a raucous new album which takes on Trump's America. Rick Damigella reports.
Source: CNN