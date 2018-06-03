Breaking News
Benedict Cumberbatch saves cyclist from muggers
Benedict Cumberbatch saves cyclist from muggers
Benedict Cumberbatch reportedly jumped out of his Uber cab to help a cyclist who was being attacked by a group of would-be muggers in central London.
Source: HLN
