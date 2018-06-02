Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jack White
Jack White

    JUST WATCHED

    Rocker Jack White surprises HS with concert

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rocker Jack White surprises HS with concert

Lead singer Jack White of the rock duo The White Stripes surprises a DC high school with a pop-up concert on their last day of school.
Source: HLN

That's Pretty Cool! (16 Videos)

See More

Rocker Jack White surprises HS with concert

Lead singer Jack White of the rock duo The White Stripes surprises a DC high school with a pop-up concert on their last day of school.
Source: HLN