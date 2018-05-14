Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Salma Hayek Pinault speaks onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Salma Hayek Pinault speaks onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Salma Hayek: Male actors may need to take pay cuts

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Salma Hayek: Male actors may need to take pay cuts

Salma Hayek explains why she thinks men may have to make less money in the name of equality.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Salma Hayek: Male actors may need to take pay cuts

Salma Hayek explains why she thinks men may have to make less money in the name of equality.
Source: CNN