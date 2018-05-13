Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Chance the Rapper: Artist and activist
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Chance the Rapper: Artist and activist
Chance the Rapper is a Grammy award-winning artist and community activist.
Source: CNN
Celebs and Other Notables (16 Videos)
Chance the Rapper: Artist and activist
Conan confronts Scarlett Johansson over red hair
Chance the Rapper rejects Trump 'thank you'
Watch ABBA's most memorable performances
Rapper celebrates 10-year sobriety milestone
Chris Pratt has some fitness advice for The Rock
Dana Carvey on friendship with the Bush family
Kendrick Lamar wins a Pulitzer Prize
Meek Mill speaks out about possible retrial
Oliver buys actor's props to help Blockbuster
Beyoncé makes history at Coachella
Hilary Swank snaps selfie with fan as doppelgänger
Will Ferrell involved in car accident
Christina Aguilera ditches makeup
'Dancing with the Stars' features all athletes
Jay-Z cried happy tears when his mom came out
Schwarzenegger stable after heart surgery
See More
Chance the Rapper: Artist and activist
Chance the Rapper is a Grammy award-winning artist and community activist.
Source: CNN