Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

exp Royal wedding cake_00010427
exp Royal wedding cake_00010427

    JUST WATCHED

    Royal wedding cake predictions

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Royal wedding cake predictions

CNN's Lynda Kinkade gives a preview to the royal wedding by looking at possible cake selections and wine pairings.
Source: CNN

Royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (15 Videos)

See More

Royal wedding cake predictions

CNN's Lynda Kinkade gives a preview to the royal wedding by looking at possible cake selections and wine pairings.
Source: CNN