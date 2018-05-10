Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Backstreet Boys transform into Spice Girls
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Backstreet Boys transform into Spice Girls
The boy band dressed up as the girl group during a performance on their Backstreet Boys Cruise and lip synced some of their most popular songs.
Source: HLN
Surprised by song (9 Videos)
Backstreet Boys transform into Spice Girls
'Lion King' cast surprises subway riders
Bruno Mars serenades 11-year-old girl
Flash mob surprises George H.W. Bush
'Big Bang Theory' surprises audience
Disney Broadway cast surprises passengers
After delay, 'Lion King' battles 'Aladdin' in sing-off
Springsteen on Alzheimer's: 'I've seen it in every stage'
Singer loves nurses' 'Brave' lip sync
Christmas carolers invade LAX airport
See More
Backstreet Boys transform into Spice Girls
The boy band dressed up as the girl group during a performance on their Backstreet Boys Cruise and lip synced some of their most popular songs.
Source: HLN