Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NEW YORK - APRIL 09: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actor Ken Jeong speaks onstage during Stand Up To Cancer's New York Standing Room Only, presented by Entertainment Industry Foundation, with donors American Airlines and Merck, chaired by Jim Toth, Reese Witherspoon & MasterCard President/CEO Ajay Banga and his wife Ritu, honoring Katie Couric at Cipriani Wall Street on April 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for EIF)
NEW YORK - APRIL 09: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actor Ken Jeong speaks onstage during Stand Up To Cancer's New York Standing Room Only, presented by Entertainment Industry Foundation, with donors American Airlines and Merck, chaired by Jim Toth, Reese Witherspoon & MasterCard President/CEO Ajay Banga and his wife Ritu, honoring Katie Couric at Cipriani Wall Street on April 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for EIF)

    JUST WATCHED

    'The Hangover' star stops show to help fan

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'The Hangover' star stops show to help fan

Comedian Ken Jeong stopped his stand-up performance in Phoenix, Arizona to assist a fan who appeared to suffer a seizure.
Source: HLN

Celebs and Other Notables (16 Videos)

See More

'The Hangover' star stops show to help fan

MICHAELA

Comedian Ken Jeong stopped his stand-up performance in Phoenix, Arizona to assist a fan who appeared to suffer a seizure.
Source: HLN