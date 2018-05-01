NSYNC reunites, reacts to viral May meme

*NSYNC reunited to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame a day before the beginning of May, a possible ode to the "It's Gonna Be May" internet meme that was inspired by a commonly misheard lyric in the iconic boy band's 2000 hit single "It's Gonna Be Me."
