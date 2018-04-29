Breaking News

source: Palm Beach County Sheriffís Office Luann de Lesseps, 52 and a star of The Real Housewives of New York City reality series was arrested by Palm Beach Police in the early hours of December 24, according to jail records from Palm Beach County Sheriffís Office. De Lesseps was arrested on charges of battery of an officer, disorderly intoxication, Resisting officer with violence to his or her person, and corruption by threat against public servant, according to jail records. She was taken to Palm Beach County Jail at 1:25 a.m, jail records show.
    'Real Housewives' star threatens cop on video

Police video of the arrest of "Real Housewives" star Luann De Lesseps shows De Lesseps apparently threaten the arresting officer.
