Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
'Real Housewives' star threatens cop on video
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
'Real Housewives' star threatens cop on video
Police video of the arrest of "Real Housewives" star Luann De Lesseps shows De Lesseps apparently threaten the arresting officer. HLN's Lynn Smith reports.
Source: HLN
Celebs in Tough Times (16 Videos)
'Real Housewives' star threatens cop on video
Country superstar apologizes for Trump comment
Lawsuit forces magician to reveal secret
Meek Mill's legal saga
Will Ferrell involved in car accident
Meek Mill released from prison
Wendy Williams on hiatus after diagnosis
Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares post-op photo
Man arrested outside Lana Del Rey concert
Lady Gaga cancels final tour dates
Neil Diamond retires from touring
Rick Springfield opens up about depression
US snowboard star returns after horrific crash
Carrie Underwood needed 40 stitches after fall
Shannen Doherty battles cancer
Kimmel chokes up over newborn's health
See More
'Real Housewives' star threatens cop on video
Police video of the arrest of "Real Housewives" star Luann De Lesseps shows De Lesseps apparently threaten the arresting officer. HLN's Lynn Smith reports.
Source: HLN