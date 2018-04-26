Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Meghan Markle walks down aisle on 'Suits'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Meghan Markle walks down aisle on 'Suits'

The season 7 finale of "Suits" acted as a dress rehearsal of sorts for actress Meghan Markle, whose on-screen wedding aired just one month before her real-life wedding to Prince Harry.
Source: CNN

Royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (12 Videos)

See More

Meghan Markle walks down aisle on 'Suits'

The season 7 finale of "Suits" acted as a dress rehearsal of sorts for actress Meghan Markle, whose on-screen wedding aired just one month before her real-life wedding to Prince Harry.
Source: CNN