Meghan Markle walks down aisle on 'Suits'
The season 7 finale of "Suits" acted as a dress rehearsal of sorts for actress Meghan Markle, whose on-screen wedding aired just one month before her real-life wedding to Prince Harry.
The season 7 finale of "Suits" acted as a dress rehearsal of sorts for actress Meghan Markle, whose on-screen wedding aired just one month before her real-life wedding to Prince Harry.
