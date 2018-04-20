Lawsuit forces magician to reveal secret

Breaking News

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 18: David Copperfield attends The Cannes Lions 2016 on June 18, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Christian Alminana/Getty Images)
Magician David Copperfield was forced to reveal the secret to a popular illusion in his act after he was sued by a participant who was injured during the show. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports.
Source: CNN

