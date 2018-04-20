Breaking News
Lawsuit forces magician to reveal secret
Magician David Copperfield was forced to reveal the secret to a popular illusion in his act after he was sued by a participant who was injured during the show. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports.
Magician David Copperfield was forced to reveal the secret to a popular illusion in his act after he was sued by a participant who was injured during the show. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports.
