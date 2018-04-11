Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

title: Kid Yodeler Mason Ramsey Performs duration: 00:05:41 site: Youtube author: null published: Tue Apr 10 2018 09:00:00 GMT-0400 (Eastern Daylight Time) intervention: no description: Ellen welcomed 11-year-old Mason Ramsey, whose video went viral after performing an amazing cover of Hank Williams Sr.'s "Lovesick Blues" at a Walmart. Mason took the stage with the classic track, and Ellen had two big surprises for him!
title: Kid Yodeler Mason Ramsey Performs duration: 00:05:41 site: Youtube author: null published: Tue Apr 10 2018 09:00:00 GMT-0400 (Eastern Daylight Time) intervention: no description: Ellen welcomed 11-year-old Mason Ramsey, whose video went viral after performing an amazing cover of Hank Williams Sr.'s "Lovesick Blues" at a Walmart. Mason took the stage with the classic track, and Ellen had two big surprises for him!

    JUST WATCHED

    'Ellen' surprises 11-year-old yodeling kid

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Ellen' surprises 11-year-old yodeling kid

Ellen DeGeneres surprised 11-year-old Mason Ramsey, who went viral for yodeling in Walmart, with a $15,000 scholarship and the opportunity to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
Source: HLN

Adorable Kids (15 Videos)

See More

'Ellen' surprises 11-year-old yodeling kid

Ellen DeGeneres surprised 11-year-old Mason Ramsey, who went viral for yodeling in Walmart, with a $15,000 scholarship and the opportunity to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
Source: HLN