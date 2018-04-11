Breaking News
'Ellen' surprises 11-year-old yodeling kid
Ellen DeGeneres surprised 11-year-old Mason Ramsey, who went viral for yodeling in Walmart, with a $15,000 scholarship and the opportunity to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
Source: HLN
