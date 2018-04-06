Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Singer apologizes for Whitney Houston post
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Singer apologizes for Whitney Houston post
Pop star Lorde apologized after making what some thought was a joke about late singer Whitney Houston on social media.
Source: CNN
Celebs and Other Notables (16 Videos)
Singer apologizes for Whitney Houston post
Jay-Z cried happy tears when his mom came out
The Rock reveals his celebrity crush
Schwarzenegger stable after heart surgery
Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares post-op photo
Couric takes Kimmel to his first colonoscopy
Lady Gaga cancels final tour dates
Demi Lovato goes makeup-free for Vogue video
Venus Williams sued over fatal crash
Witherspoon reveals past abusive relationship
Watch Idris Elba pop the question
Omarosa on Trump WH: It's not going to be OK
Royal couple announce wedding date
Will Smith's ultimate dad joke
Justin Timberlake teases upcoming album
Reporter gushes during Ricky Martin interview
Ed Sheeran may step back from career
See More
Singer apologizes for Whitney Houston post
Pop star Lorde apologized after making what some thought was a joke about late singer Whitney Houston on social media.
Source: CNN