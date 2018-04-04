Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Jay-Z cried happy tears when his mom came out
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Jay-Z cried happy tears when his mom came out
Hip-hop legend Jay-Z spoke during an interview with David Letterman about his mother, Gloria Carter, coming out to him as gay.
Source: CNN
Celebs and Other Notables (16 Videos)
Jay-Z cried happy tears when his mom came out
The Rock reveals his celebrity crush
Schwarzenegger stable after heart surgery
Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares post-op photo
Couric takes Kimmel to his first colonoscopy
Lady Gaga cancels final tour dates
Demi Lovato goes makeup-free for Vogue video
Venus Williams sued over fatal crash
Witherspoon reveals past abusive relationship
Watch Idris Elba pop the question
Omarosa on Trump WH: It's not going to be OK
Royal couple announce wedding date
Will Smith's ultimate dad joke
Justin Timberlake teases upcoming album
Reporter gushes during Ricky Martin interview
Ed Sheeran may step back from career
See More
Jay-Z cried happy tears when his mom came out
Hip-hop legend Jay-Z spoke during an interview with David Letterman about his mother, Gloria Carter, coming out to him as gay.
Source: CNN